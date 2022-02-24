Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned C-Class coming to showrooms shortly as a 2022 model, and once again the nameplate will offer high-performance versions developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the new C43. It should debut any month now, and should arrive in showrooms later this year as a 2023 model. The new C63...Full Article
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 spy shots and video
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
