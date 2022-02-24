Following a new set of regulations for 2022 and beyond, every single F1 team has already unveiled a brand-new car that’s both heavier than its predecessor, as well as configured differently, from an aerodynamics standpoint. These cars took to the track in Barcelona yesterday to undergo official tests, which gave everyone the opportunity to find out just how much they differ from last year’s challengers. We knew they wo... (continue reading...)Full Article
McLaren’s Lando Norris Says 2022 F1 Cars Feel “Quite Sluggish” After First Official Test
