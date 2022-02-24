Soccer Player Buys Insurance Right After Crashing His BMW, Now Gets Hefty Fine

Soccer player Pa Omar Mbowe has crashed his BMW into three parked cars. The first thing he did? Went online and purchased an insurance policy. Still, he found himself hit with a hefty fine. Insurance policies are there to help you in case of an accident – whether you use them or not is based on your driving skills, and, why not, luck. But you should always have one, because that’s the law. Also, why not have your back... (continue reading...)