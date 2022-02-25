Representatives of Formula 1 have reacted to growing concerns regarding the Russian Grand Prix, which some hope to be canceled, while others want to organize a boycott against it. As previously announced on February 24, 2022, the sport's leaders had a discussion, and it appears that the Russian GP might still take place in September 2022. As you may be aware, Russia has begun an armed conflict against Ukraine, and many began to wond... (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 Russian Grand Prix Might Still Be on the Table, F1 Is Looking Into It
