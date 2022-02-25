BMW plans to update its 3-Series soon, and our latest spy shots show a prototype for the Touring wagon body style that's offered overseas. The current 3-Series, the nameplate's seventh generation, arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model. The updated version, which represents a mid-cycle refresh, should arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model. Sadly, we don't...Full Article
2023 BMW 3-Series Touring spy shots: Updated wagon spied
