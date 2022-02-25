After Sebastian Vettel came out yesterday saying that he wouldn’t be racing in this year’s Russian Grand Prix at Sochi, now we have an entire team taking a stand against Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine, with Haas removing every single trace of its title sponsor, Uralkali, from its cars. Uralkali is a Russian company, owned by none other than Nikita Mazepin’s father, Dmitri Mazepin. The latter jo... (continue reading...)Full Article
Haas F1 Team Ditches Russian Title Sponsor Uralkali Branding for Pre-season Testing
