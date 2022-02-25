Haas F1 Team Ditches Russian Title Sponsor Uralkali Branding for Pre-season Testing

autoevolution

Published

After Sebastian Vettel came out yesterday saying that he wouldn’t be racing in this year’s Russian Grand Prix at Sochi, now we have an entire team taking a stand against Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine, with Haas removing every single trace of its title sponsor, Uralkali, from its cars. Uralkali is a Russian company, owned by none other than Nikita Mazepin’s father, Dmitri Mazepin. The latter jo... (continue reading...)

