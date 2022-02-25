Finnish Driver Rovanpera Snatched the Lead of Rally Sweden

With three different drivers in the lead of Rally Sweden across this morning's stage, it was the 21-years-old Kalle Rovanpera who came on top in the end. The Flying Finn holds a ten-second lead over home favorite Oliver Solberg, son of 2003 World Rally Champion, Petter Solberg. For the Swedish driver it was the best morning of his young WRC career, despite a slow start in Kamsjon and Savar. &... (continue reading...)