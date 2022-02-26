Ferrari 812 Superfast Drag Races the BMW M5 CS, Passion Fights Precision

Ferrari 812 Superfast Drag Races the BMW M5 CS, Passion Fights Precision

autoevolution

Published

The 812 Superfast might not be that new now, but it carries a sweet-sounding V12 and Ferrari prowess. The Italians are once again lining up to race with the Germans that provided for this occasion a 2022 M5 CS with a V8 under the hood. The race reveals something important: tweaked technology might make that all-important small difference. Mat Watson is at it again. This time he’s bringing us an interesting drag race between a tw... (continue reading...)

Full Article