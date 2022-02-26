Ferrari 812 Superfast Drag Races the BMW M5 CS, Passion Fights Precision

The 812 Superfast might not be that new now, but it carries a sweet-sounding V12 and Ferrari prowess. The Italians are once again lining up to race with the Germans that provided for this occasion a 2022 M5 CS with a V8 under the hood. The race reveals something important: tweaked technology might make that all-important small difference. Mat Watson is at it again. This time he’s bringing us an interesting drag race between a tw... (continue reading...)