Elon Musk Deploys Starlink for Ukraine After Being Asked on Twitter, It's Impressive

Elon Musk has taken a break from his usual antics and lent a hand to Ukraine, as the country's internet connection was disrupted by the Russian military's actions. Upon receiving a request from the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine on Twitter, Elon Musk acted. About 19 hours ago from the time of writing, Mykhailo Fedorov, who is the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, as well as the country's Vice Prime Minister, c... (continue reading...)