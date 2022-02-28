NASCAR's 2022 Auto Club Race Was Stock Car Greatness, Kyle Larson Won

NASCAR has returned to the Auto Club raceway where drivers put on a show that was great to watch at home and even better to witness on the track. Kyle Larson grabbed his first 2022 victory after what can be called a great motorsport event. Kyle Larson won NASCAR’s 2022 Auto Club race and defended his prior champion status. Austin Dillon came second, while Erik Jones completed the podium on the third spot. It was a Chevrolet even... (continue reading...)