An aviation legend and one-off still-functional aircraft has been lost in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict: Mriya, the Antonov AN-225 cargo plane, has been destroyed by the Russian military. The Antonov AN-225, a strategic airlift cargo aircraft that held several world records, was built in the 1980s and was still in service, being used to airlift medical supplies in a variety of emergency situations and for appearances at air shows. ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Antonov AN-225, the World’s Biggest and Heaviest Plane, Has Been Destroyed
