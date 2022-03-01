Ford on Tuesday unveiled the Everest, a three-row, mid-size SUV based on the updated T6 body-on-frame platform that debuted in the Bronco and also underpins the redesigned Ranger pickup due in U.S. showrooms in 2023. Could we also see the Everest in showrooms? While prototypes have been seen near Ford's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan...Full Article
2022 Ford Everest: Ranger-based SUV revealed
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
2023 Ford Everest Debuts As the Ranger's SUV Sibling, Won't Launch in Europe and the U.S.
After a rather lengthy teaser campaign, sprinkled with the occasional spy shot, Ford has finally pulled the cover off the Everest...
autoevolution
2022 Ford Everest spy shots and video: Ranger-based SUV spotted
Ford may have just launched the Bronco, but the automaker is working on another SUV sharing the off-roader's T6 body-on-frame..
MotorAuthority