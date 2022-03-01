2022 Ford Everest: Ranger-based SUV revealed

2022 Ford Everest: Ranger-based SUV revealed

MotorAuthority

Published

Ford on Tuesday unveiled the Everest, a three-row, mid-size SUV based on the updated T6 body-on-frame platform that debuted in the Bronco and also underpins the redesigned Ranger pickup due in U.S. showrooms in 2023. Could we also see the Everest in showrooms? While prototypes have been seen near Ford's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan...

Full Article