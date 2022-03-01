Volkswagen Loses Almost 4,000 Cars As the Felicity Ace Cargo Ship Sinks in Rough Seas

Volkswagen lost any hopes of recovering some of the 4,000 cars onboard Felicity Ace, as the cargo ship sank in rough seas off the coast of Portugal. The ship was consumed by a fire that started two weeks ago in the cargo hold while en route to the United States. Despite efforts to tow it to safety, the ship sank Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. GMT. The automotive world was in shock on February 16 when the news broke about the Felicity Ace car carrie... (continue reading...)