Dodge is set to launch an electric muscle car in 2024, and the American brand has revealed more information about it during the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 presentation. It appears that the first electric muscle car, at least, the first one from Dodge, will overlap existing vehicles on sale when it appears, instead of outright replacing them. This is a confirmation of previous information, but it still counts. Unlike other future vehicl... (continue reading...)Full Article
2024 Dodge Muscle Car Set to Come With "Sound You Can't Imagine"
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
