Ferrari is no longer taking orders for the 812 series, and production will end altogether once they complete the existing customer orders. A successor to the model remains unconfirmed, as word on the street is that its role will be taken by the Purosangue SUV. However, a test mu... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ferrari Roma Test Mule Spied With Burbling Sound, Is It the V12-Powered 812 Successor?
