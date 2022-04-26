Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Celebrates Cinco de Mayo, Adds Nine New Cars, New Clothing

Playground Games revealed this week Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 will drop on April 28 and is built around Cinco de Mayo, the annual celebration of Mexico’s culture and heritage. Along with the release of the next major update for Forza Horizon 5, developer Playground Games also confirmed some of the content that will be added to the game in just a few days. First off, nine new cars will be coming to Forza Horizon 5, including five ... (continue reading...)