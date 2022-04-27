Justin Lin quits as

Justin Lin quits as "Fast X" director days after filming starts

MotorAuthority

Published

There's a new "Fast and Furious" movie in the works, the 10th in the franchise. Filming started earlier this month but director Justin Lin has just called it quits. The news was first reported on Tuesday by Deadline and confirmed by Lin earlier today. According to Deadline's sources, Lin decided to hand up the director reins due to creative...

Full Article