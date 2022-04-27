Remember the Hornet? Revealed in 2006 at the Geneva Motor Show, the multi-purpose vehicle should have reached series production in 2010. But as you’re well aware, the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008 said hell nope. Dodge is revisiting this nameplate for a small crossover based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale, itself underpinned by the FCA Small Wide 4x4 vehicle architecture that premiered in 2017. Essentially a Jeep Compass with diff... (continue reading...)Full Article
2023 Dodge Hornet Will Debut This August With Alfa Romeo Tonale Underpinnings
