Porsche reveals retro-styled Porsche 911 Sport Classic

The Porsche 911 Sport Classic has been revealed as the latest entry into Stuttgart’s Heritage Design collection, featuring retro-inspired styling cues in tribute to one of the marque’s most celebrated historic models.



Mechanically based on the Porsche 911 Turbo, the second-generation Sport Classic – as with the similarly conceived Porsche 997.2-generation version – pays homage to the 1972 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7. It’s the second of four planned models to feature a heritage-inspired design, following the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design edition revealed last year.



The limited-run car is powered by the same 3.7-litre turbocharged flat six as the 911 Turbo, sending 542bhp and 442lb ft to the rear axle through a seven-speed manual transmission - not available on the PDK-only 911 Turbo - which makes it the most powerful manual 911 on sale.



Ceramic brakes, a sports suspension system and 20in front and 21in rear centre-lock wheels are all standard. The model completes 0-62mph in 4.1sec and has a top speed of 196mph.



Boris Apenbrink, director of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Vehicles, said: "We have to combine these features with each other but all the systems also have to be adapted, such as the suspension, the Porsche Stability Management and other technical features and programmes.



“Compared to the Targa 4S Heritage, which is technically completely similar to the regular Targa, it has been a much bigger project for us. In a number of pre production cars and road testing, we really went to a new level because those cars were tested on the Nordschleife and in different climate conditions all over the world. We drove with our engineers until everybody was satisfied.”



The Porsche 911 Sport Classic weighs 1570kg, which is 70kg lighter than the standard 911 Turbo, and it is positioned between the GTS and the Turbo in terms of performance statistics.



The new arrival’s bespoke livery is inspired by the Fashion Grey paint first seen on the Porsche 356 and features lighter-coloured, hand-painted racing stripes and customisable, numbered decals on the sides. Inside the car, the door panels and seats are finished with two-tone upholstery that uses Porsche’s classic Pepita houndstooth design.



But it’s the characteristic ducktail rear spoiler and 1970s-style Fuchs alloy wheels that most obviously mark the Sport Classic out from its standard range-mates and link it visually with its 1972 inspiration, a model than now ranks among the most collectable 911 variants ever produced.



Alexander Fabig, Porsche’s customisation and classic boss, said: “The Heritage Design models represent the more emotionally driven concepts of the Porsche product strategy.



“This unique approach sees the Style Porsche design department working with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to reinterpret iconic 911 models and equipment from the 1950s through to the 1980s and to revive design features from those decades.”



A total of 1250 examples will be made, with prices starting from £209,540 in the UK. Orders are open from 28 April 2022 and deliveries will start in July. The right-hand-drive version of the car will make its debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.



The Sport Classic moniker first appeared on the 997 generation of the 911 in 2009. That car featured a 3.8-litre 402bhp flat-six engine, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Just 250 were made, all of which sold out in less than 48 hours.