Mini stops production of manual cars due to supply problems

Mini line-up goes automatic-only due to effects of war in Ukraine and wider supply constraints



Mini has stopped production of all model variants with a manual gearbox, Autocar can confirm.



The manufacturer cited supply-chain constraints as the main cause for the decision, these having been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and the global semiconductor shortage.



Production therefore stalled, it told Autocar, and due to this, plus increased customer demand, a decision to halt production of manual cars was taken to “ensure production stability”.



The cheapest Mini hatchback now on offer is the entry-level Mini 3dr Cooper Classic auto, which costs £18,815, compared with the manual version's £17,415 - a £1400 increase.



Mini hasn't yet confirmed if this decision will be permanent. Before this decision, all of its models were available to buy with a manual gearbox, bar the Mini Electric.



The company said: “Current circumstances, including the war in Ukraine and semiconductor shortages, are causing supply chain restrictions across the global automotive industry.



“In order to secure maximum production output to meet increasing customer demand, our product offer needs to be simplified.



“This solution is the most effective way to ensure production stability so that we can continue to supply all our customers with new Minis.”



Earlier this year, the Mini factory in Oxford was forced to shut down by a shortage of parts caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Other car makers forced to slow production because of war-related shortages included Mini parent company BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Skoda and Volkswagen.