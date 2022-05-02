Rare RHD 1961 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL in Deplorable Condition Sells for Big Money

As the saying goes, never judge a book by its cover. A true rustbucket that crossed the auction block last week, a most deplorable shell of a car missing essential parts, is a good example in this sense. Mercedes-Benz made over 25,000 190 SL two-door luxury roadsters during the 1955-1963 production run, and only two percent of those were right-hand-drive. For the 1961 model year, 3,792 units rolled off the production line, of which 562 ... (continue reading...)