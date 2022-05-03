Nearing the end of its life, the Lamborghini Huracan has given birth to a new racer, dubbed the GT3 EVO2. An evolution of the GT3 EVO that was homologated in 2019, building on the Huracan EVO, it is based on the Huracan STO, sharing many elements with its street-legal sibling. Thing... (continue reading...)Full Article
New Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 Is a Track-Only STO, Will Debut at the Daytona 24 Hours
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Automobili Lamborghini presents the Huracán Tecnica
AutoMotions
Automobili Lamborghini presents the Huracán Tecnica: the next-generation rear-wheel drive V10, developed for pilots seeking..