DeLorean is yet to disclose the name of its new concept car. Despite that, it suggested with some hashtags that it could be named EVolved, so we’ll call it like that until we get the real deal. In a message to its followers, the company released a new teaser of the electric concept car. The image shows we were not so distant from the final design when we used the teaser image of its left half to imagine what the final styling wo... (continue reading...)Full Article
DeLorean Releases a New Teaser of the EVolved, Its New Electric Concept Car
