Land Rover Defender Ad Gets Banned, Because You Can’t Park Near the Cliff Edge

Land Rover Defender Ad Gets Banned, Because You Can’t Park Near the Cliff Edge

autoevolution

Published

There is a certain degree of fictionalization that goes into advertising, so where do you draw the line as to what you can and can’t show in an ad? For the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in the UK, it’s where viewers’ safety is concerned. At the beginning of the year, Jaguar Land Rover debuted a new ad for the Defender (continue reading...)

Full Article