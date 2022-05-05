Brabus Crawler Debuts as World’s Ultimate Dune Racer, Packs a Sick 888 HP and Costs $800k

Meet the world’s most kick-ass dune racer in the brand new Brabus 900 Crawler. This is an in-house developed high-performance off-road vehicle and Brabus will only make 15 of them, to be delivered to customers over the next three years. Unfortunately, this 888-horsepower beast is not street legal. This thing is absolutely sick, but in a good way, obviously. At its heart lies a twin turbocharged V8 engine, producing 888 hp (900 p... (continue reading...)