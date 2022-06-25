Tesla Makes Supercharging Free for the 4th of July Weekend, but Only in Five States

Tesla decided to offer its customers free access to select Supercharging locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Texas. Complimentary charging starts from the 1st of July and ends on the 4th of July. Anyone that has not been banned from using Superchargers can go and replenish their battery packs. Here’s what you need to know. The 4th of July weekend is inching closer with every day that passes. It’s ti... (continue reading...)