Chimera BMX Is the World's First High-Drive E-Bike, a 3800W Titanium Beast on Two Wheels

Touted as pound-for-pound the most powerful e-bike in the world, the Chimera BMX is everything you’d hoped for in a two-wheeler and more. This lightweight urban beast features a titanium frame and an “entirely new kind of high-drive motorization system”. Developed in Los Angeles, the powerful, sleek-looking Chimera electric BMX bike is not your ordinary city two-wheeler. In fact, it aims to be anything but th... (continue reading...)