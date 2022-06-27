Touted as pound-for-pound the most powerful e-bike in the world, the Chimera BMX is everything you’d hoped for in a two-wheeler and more. This lightweight urban beast features a titanium frame and an “entirely new kind of high-drive motorization system”. Developed in Los Angeles, the powerful, sleek-looking Chimera electric BMX bike is not your ordinary city two-wheeler. In fact, it aims to be anything but th... (continue reading...)Full Article
Chimera BMX Is the World's First High-Drive E-Bike, a 3800W Titanium Beast on Two Wheels
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
How to buy a used car: Top tips from an expert
Finding that bargain car is like good comedy: it’s all about timing. Here are the best buys, from superminis to sports cars, and..
Autocar