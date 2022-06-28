NBA Star Ja Morant's New Ride Is a Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan With Blue Interior

Things are looking great for Ja Morant, although the Memphis Grizzlies didn’t win the NBA Finals this season. Morant is now flaunting the third car in less than two months, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a blue cabin. Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies of the National Basketball Association, signed a four-year contract with the team in 2019 for $39.6 million. And he’s not a... (continue reading...)