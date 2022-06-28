Things are looking great for Ja Morant, although the Memphis Grizzlies didn’t win the NBA Finals this season. Morant is now flaunting the third car in less than two months, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a blue cabin. Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies of the National Basketball Association, signed a four-year contract with the team in 2019 for $39.6 million. And he’s not a... (continue reading...)Full Article
NBA Star Ja Morant's New Ride Is a Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan With Blue Interior
