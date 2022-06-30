YouTuber Installs 1,000 HP LS Engine in Ford Ranger, More Disappointments

Two weeks ago, YouTuber Westen Champlin learned a hard lesson. Turbocharging your beater car with a $450 eBay turbo isn’t the wisest of ideas. Well, this week, he’s at it again. Champlin is amping the power in his beater, Ford Ranger, with a 1,000 hp Texas Speed Crate engine. Champlin must love his beater Ford Ranger, because a 1,000 hp Texas Speed Crate 5.3-liter LS engine costs anywhere between $17,000 to $30,000. ... (continue reading...)