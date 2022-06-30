Hugo Boss Is Back in F1, the Partnership With Aston Martin Is Now Official

Aston Martin F1 Team struck a new deal with Hugo Boss. The German luxury clothing company is set to become the official fashion partner for the British auto brand that races in the FIA-sanctioned motorsport. The first sign of the deal will be seen on the F1 team’s race car. Starting next year, the whole Aston Martin F1 crew will receive newly designed clothes and other types of apparel from Boss. Billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who... (continue reading...)