El Reverso Tiny House Features a Flipped Design and a Cozy, Second Story Deck

Just the fact that it is small, mobile, and cozy, makes the El Reverso tiny house an appealing option to consider if you ever think about downsizing. But this particular model from Uber Tiny Homes also brings a different kind of design to the table. Based in Byron Bay, Australia, Uber Tiny Homes offers a wide selection of tiny house designs to choose from, with each of them bringing some unique features to the table. I got hooked on this ... (continue reading...)