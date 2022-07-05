Fiat Topolino, First Iteration of the 500, Is Jay Leno's Cheapest Car

Jay Leno is known to be an avid lover of the cars of yesteryears, as the famous TV host has an impressive collection of pricey classics. Overall, his garage is worth over $50 million (47,9 million Euro), but despite his taste for top-of-the-line models, it seems some more reasonably priced cars have also caught his attention. Italy’s iconic Fiat Topolino has found a place in Jay Leno’s heart and is currently the cheape... (continue reading...)