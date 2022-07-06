The beauty of quarter-mile drag races is that you always have fun expecting the unexpected. Such as witnessing a couple of Targa Top David vs. Muscle Car Goliath skirmishes at the “Bellagio of drag strips.” So, here is the exact case in point. The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared yet another enticing feature centered a... (continue reading...)Full Article
Little Stick Shift Honda CR-X del Sol Drags Hellcat, Camaro SS, Someone Gets Owned
autoevolution0 shares 1 views