Munro & Associates started tearing apart the new Tesla Model Y made in Texas with 4680 cells, revealing fascinating details. The teardown firm shared online the first video of the battery pack disassembly, highlighting how clever this solution really is. Tesla made waves back in 2020 when they introduced the bigger 4680 cells and talked about the idea of integrating them into a structural battery pack. Since then, we’ve ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Munro & Associates Tears Down Structural Battery Pack on Tesla Model Y, It's Mind-Blowing
