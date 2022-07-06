BMW i4 Disappointed in the Latest EuroNCAP Test Round, and Here Is Why

BMW i4 Disappointed in the Latest EuroNCAP Test Round, and Here Is Why

autoevolution

Published

The European safety organization EuroNCAP has awarded some controversial ratings in the past and will probably keep doing so. In the latest round of tests, EuroNCAP rated the electric BMW i4 with only four stars out of five. It might not seem like much, but in this segment, any score different from the maximum five stars is a disaster. We’re not sure to what degree crashworthiness scores influence people’s decisions wh... (continue reading...)

Full Article