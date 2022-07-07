Audi is in the process of developing a mid-cycle update for its E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs, and a prototype has just been spotted. The prototype is for the updated E-Tron Sportback, but most of the changes seen here will also end up on the updated E-Tron, which is also out testing. The E-Tron arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model, with...Full Article
2023 Audi E-Tron Sportback spy shots: Mid-cycle update to bring new styling, tech
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
2023 Audi E-Tron spy shots and video: Mid-cycle facelift on the way
Audi is in the process of developing a mid-cycle update for its E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs, and a prototype has just..
MotorAuthority
New electric cars 2022: what's coming when
We take a look at some of the best new electric cars that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
It's..
Autocar