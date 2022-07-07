Tim Allen wanted to spend the Fourth of July weekend on his $500,000 Uniesse yacht, where he would get amazing views of the fireworks. But then something unexpected happened: his boat leaked 30 gallons of fuel in Lake Michigan, which ended with the marina shutting down. Yachts and big boats have been harshly criticized by environmental activist groups due to how much they pollute the water. Now (continue reading...)Full Article
Tim Allen’s $500k Yacht Leaks 30 Gallons of Fuel, Shut Down Marina on 4th of July Weekend
autoevolution0 shares 1 views