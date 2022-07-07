The Law of Supply and Demand works on the premise that all commodities and goods have a limited supply. The higher the demand, the higher the price. That is happening with semiconductors, fuel, and multiple other elements connected with the automotive world. Cells for electric cars face the same situation, but they present a side effect we have not talked about so far. Just think about it: the more cars need 100-kWh battery packs, the hi... (continue reading...)Full Article
We’re Worried About Batteries for EVs, But Everything That Needs Them Will Pay the Price
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
