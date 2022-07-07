Hyundai Motor America recalled no fewer than 10,575 examples of the Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid in October 2018. These vehicles were fitted with a relay which has been loosely installed during assembly, a relay that had been subsequently replaced with a better-designed relay. Somewhat worrying for Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid customers, (continue reading...)Full Article
Hyundai Recalls Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq PHEV Again To Replace a Relay
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New cars 2022: what's coming and when
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
You might still be..
Autocar