On March 17th, an issue pertaining to the headlamp control module of a brand-new Lincoln Navigator was brought to Ford’s Critical Concern Review Group. The headlamp control module’s engineering team reviewed a number of reports on pre-production units in another country, then the CCRG investig... (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 Lincoln Navigator Recalled Over Software Issue
