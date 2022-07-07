This Compact American Coach RV Has Everything You Need to Travel in Comfort

Those who like to travel solo for extended periods of time might want to consider the new Class B motorhome from American Coach. The 2023 Patriot is a compact motorhome, but it is absolutely packed with high-end features meant to turn any journey into a unique experience. Class B motorhomes are ideal for people who want the convenience of an RV as well as the freedom to go on less traveled paths. They offer great fuel economy, and they&... (continue reading...)