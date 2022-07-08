Red Bull’s Christian Horner Caught Using His Phone While Driving His Aston Martin DB5

Phones are one of the main causes of car crashes and the laws on their usage are there to protect all of us. But Christian Horner doesn’t seem to mind, as he was caught holding and talking on his phone while driving his Aston Martin DB5 in the UK. Right before heading to the Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing’s Team Principal enjoyed a drive in the UK behind the wheel of his Aston Martin DB5. Feeling like J... (continue reading...)