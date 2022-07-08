Keyshia Ka'oir Flaunts Her Custom Rolls-Royce Car Seat for Son Ice Davis

There’s nothing as important as safety when traveling in a car. Especially when you’re traveling with a baby. But if you’re Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane, safety is combined with style, as proven by their son’s custom Rolls-Royce car seat. It’s illegal to travel with a baby without a car seat. And Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane are not risking their son's safety. B... (continue reading...)