After three months of uncertainty and controversies, Elon Musk announced on Friday he is terminating the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter. Musk cited a material breach of multiple provisions in the agreement. However, legal experts argue that he will have difficulty proving this in court. Elon Musk surprised everyone three months ago when he (continue reading...)Full Article
Elon Musk Officially Backs Out of the Twitter Deal, Litigation Follows
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Musk tells Twitter he’s terminating merger deal
Rumble
New York Post Columnist Karol Markowicz and Rep. Ted Budd shares their insights on why Elon Musk is trying to back out of his..
Advertisement
More coverage
ELON MUSK CANCELS TWITTER DEAL CITING FALSE & MISLEADING REPRESENTATIONS
Rumble
ELON MUSK CANCELS TWITTER DEAL CITING FALSE & MISLEADING REPRESENTATIONS. I Shall Nullify Thee, Mighty Thunder ⚡️..
-
Tesla shares set to recover after Elon Musk walks away from Twitter, analyst says
Business Insider
-
Timeline: Key events in Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter
Belfast Telegraph
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk could be forced to pay $1 billion for cancelling Twitter deal, here's why
DNA
-
Twitter users to ‘benefit’ from Elon Musk pulling out of deal to buy company
Belfast Telegraph