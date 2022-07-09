You Could Slap This Revolution Mini-500 Helicopter Together in a Few Days, But Should You?

The Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York, is a facility dedicated to the innumerable accomplishments in aviation in New York State's Long Island region. But mixed in with all the Hellcats, Thunderbolts, and the like, is a collection of personal light aircraft that people can genuinely assemble in their backyard. But of all the personal air transportation on display, only one allows people to climb inside the cockpit. I... (continue reading...)