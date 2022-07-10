Kanye West Announces the Donda Foam Vehicle, a Car Made of Foam

If building cars were easy, everyone and their mama would be doing it, and getting rich. But Kanye West is not your regular man, and just because he has zero experience in the field doesn’t mean that he won’t do it. Or at least try it. Kanye West Ye is moving from designing (ugly) shoes and (ugly) sportswear to designing (still ugly) cars, or so he’s saying. Late this week, the r... (continue reading...)