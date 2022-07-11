This Year’s Most Spectacular Supermoon, the Buck Moon, Raises the Alarm

Summer nights are one of the most beautiful time of the year to admire a full moon. Especially when this happens to be the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, meaning a supermoon. But its beauty also warns about potential dangers. Starting early Tuesday morning, throughout Friday early morning, the moon will appear full to us. On Wednesday, July 13, it will be closest to the Earth for 2022, at approximately 5 a.m. EDT (09:00 GMT)... (continue reading...)