Self-Driving Systems Still Have a Long Way To Go Before Replacing Human Drivers

A driverless car needs to be able to handle all driving situations, no matter how unthinkable they might be. The video of a plane landing on a live highway shows the kind of encounter a self-driving car should deal with. Automated driving systems are promised to be able to replace human drivers soon, enhancing safety and relieving people from the boredom of keeping their eyes on the road. Nevertheless, the sheer complexity of driving situ... (continue reading...)