Owning a beautiful supercar will turn some heads when you take it out on the street. But this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ attracted the police’s attention because it didn't have a front number plate, and they found out the driver didn’t have insurance, either. To take a vehicle out on public roads, you must have insurance. The legal minimum in the UK is third-party insurance, which would come in handy in case of an... (continue reading...)Full Article
This Driver Could Afford a Lamborghini Aventador, But Not an Insurance, Police Seizes It
Lamborghini worth £270k seized in Milton Keynes over insurance
Police say the driver of the luxury car could not prove he had insurance for the "beautiful car".
BBC News