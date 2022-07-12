Radar Makes Its Official Premiere With the RD6, the Brand's Electric Pickup Truck

When the first images of Geely’s electric pickup truck emerged, we said it had Rivian in mind. The Chinese titan confirmed that with the official premiere of the vehicle, called Radar RD6. Based on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the unibody pickup truck is only the first of a series of outdoor lifestyle vehicles. According to Geely, Radar Auto is already developing SUVs and even ATVs besides pickup trucks. All o... (continue reading...)